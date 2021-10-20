Vanguard Group Inc. Has $460.30 Million Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,990,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,515,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of HollyFrontier worth $460,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

