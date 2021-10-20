Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,878 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.38% of PS Business Parks worth $464,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in PS Business Parks by 778.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in PS Business Parks by 398.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in PS Business Parks by 57.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSB opened at $171.28 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $109.26 and a one year high of $176.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

