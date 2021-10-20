NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 39,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,873,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

NEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

