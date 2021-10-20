Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Gap Down to $32.84

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.84, but opened at $31.85. Avanos Medical shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 2,185 shares trading hands.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,080.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,350,000 after purchasing an additional 611,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,602,000 after purchasing an additional 111,696 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,157,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,472,000 after purchasing an additional 235,957 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,264,000 after purchasing an additional 107,614 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.