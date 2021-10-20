Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 288,477 shares.The stock last traded at $39.84 and had previously closed at $40.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PUK shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.161 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 5.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the first quarter worth approximately $92,783,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Prudential by 2,913.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 548,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 423,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Prudential by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after purchasing an additional 167,099 shares in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

