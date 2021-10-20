Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $19.93

Shares of Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.93, but opened at $20.50. Nuvalent shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.