BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 641,700 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 856,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

BANF opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 211.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

