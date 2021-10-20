Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.54

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arsani William acquired 40,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,566,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 178,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.