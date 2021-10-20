B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Short Interest Up 26.6% in September

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BRIV stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 25.90, a current ratio of 25.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. B Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRIV. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter worth about $966,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,132,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,900,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

