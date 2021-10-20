Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Increases By 23.3%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 45,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of COOL stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,142,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,469,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

