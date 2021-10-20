Short Interest in Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) Declines By 20.6%

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 936,900 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on CELU. Truist began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CELU opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.13. Celularity has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53). The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

About Celularity

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

