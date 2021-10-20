Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Südzucker (SZU)

Südzucker (ETR: SZU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/18/2021 – Südzucker was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/18/2021 – Südzucker was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/14/2021 – Südzucker was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/6/2021 – Südzucker was given a new €14.80 ($17.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/16/2021 – Südzucker was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/16/2021 – Südzucker was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/25/2021 – Südzucker was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Südzucker stock opened at €13.31 ($15.66) on Wednesday. Südzucker AG has a 52 week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of €14.62 ($17.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -23.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.59.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.