Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

BOOT stock opened at $95.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Boot Barn by 119.2% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

