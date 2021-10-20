Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.46. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 27.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

