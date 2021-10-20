Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Richard Harry Sauer Sells 2,459 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $664,151.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Harry Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total transaction of $168,556.50.

On Monday, August 30th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $277.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.50. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.62 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,540.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.9% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 15.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

