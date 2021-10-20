Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $798.14 million, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.84. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 66,164 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 66,178.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

