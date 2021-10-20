$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to post earnings per share of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. PerkinElmer posted earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $9.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $171.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.59. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $192.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.8% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

