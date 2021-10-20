Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells 4,055 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $311,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $660,580.56.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,116,728.40.

On Monday, August 16th, Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $937,772.50.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.96. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $269,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Snap by 23.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Snap by 16.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,786,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,003,000 after buying an additional 546,962 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $4,475,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 105.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Cowen upped their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

