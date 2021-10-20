Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.32 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herman Miller stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1,245.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Herman Miller worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

