Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $167,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $156,580.00.

CDLX opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 2.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cardlytics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cardlytics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

