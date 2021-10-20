Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective from research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

JEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €33.14 ($38.99).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of JEN opened at €31.90 ($37.53) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a fifty-two week high of €32.46 ($38.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is €30.02 and its 200-day moving average is €26.91.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.