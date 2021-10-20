Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,338,200 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 3,489,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Nongfu Spring stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Nongfu Spring has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

Get Nongfu Spring alerts:

Nongfu Spring Company Profile

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Functional Drinks Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea and coffee drink products, functional drink products, fruit juice products, plant-based yogurts, and fresh oranges and apples, as well as supply chain management.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nongfu Spring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nongfu Spring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.