Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 396,400 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 322,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 360.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYF opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. Repsol has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

