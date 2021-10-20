Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells 1,667 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $85,800.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.16 and a beta of 1.52. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $92.57.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 326.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Quanterix by 103.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.