Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.85.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $255,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

