Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ opened at $188.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.47. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $118.58 and a 52-week high of $191.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

