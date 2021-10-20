PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 430.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PTC were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PTC by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,829 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in PTC by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PTC by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 in the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $129.01 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $153.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.42.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

