Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.50 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

