Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,025,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,732,000 after acquiring an additional 24,362 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,506,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after acquiring an additional 33,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 259,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VKQ stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

