Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 332 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after buying an additional 415,018 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 98.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 719,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,915,000 after buying an additional 356,770 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFBS stock opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

