Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 3,150 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,648,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 25,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TY stock opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.2986 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

