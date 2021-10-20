Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in IDEX were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 169.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in IDEX by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

IDEX stock opened at $216.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $235.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.