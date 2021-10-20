Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in JOYY were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JOYY by 0.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,235,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,380 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,610,000 after purchasing an additional 654,312 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,177,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,741,000 after purchasing an additional 466,016 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 590,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

YY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.86.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

JOYY Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.