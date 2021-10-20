Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) & Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Financial Analysis

Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Isos Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Isos Acquisition and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Kidoz -0.24% -0.27% -0.22%

45.2% of Isos Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Kidoz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Isos Acquisition and Kidoz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isos Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Isos Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. Given Isos Acquisition’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Isos Acquisition is more favorable than Kidoz.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isos Acquisition and Kidoz’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kidoz $7.15 million 9.30 $100,000.00 N/A N/A

Kidoz has higher revenue and earnings than Isos Acquisition.

Summary

Isos Acquisition beats Kidoz on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isos Acquisition Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz, Inc. is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads. The company was founded on January 12, 1987 and is headquartered in The Valley, Anguilla.

Receive News & Ratings for Isos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.