Sarcophagus Price Hits $0.60 on Exchanges (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $26,993.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00064502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00070176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00102201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,972.34 or 1.00199793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.61 or 0.05999874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,236,657 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

