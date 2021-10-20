SHPING (SHPING) Price Tops $0.0017

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. SHPING has a market cap of $2.86 million and $94,471.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 66.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00040649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00192582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00093628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,688,082,597 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

