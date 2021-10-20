First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,481,000 after acquiring an additional 342,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

