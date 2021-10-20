boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BHOOY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.16. boohoo group has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $102.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.87.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

