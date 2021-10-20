Corra.Finance (CORA) One Day Volume Tops $81,117.00

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00004991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $81,117.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00064502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00070176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00102201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,972.34 or 1.00199793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.61 or 0.05999874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

