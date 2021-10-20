Bank of America Lowers Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) to Neutral

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WZZZY. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,850.00.

Wizz Air stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

