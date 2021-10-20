Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

EDIT opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $593,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $1,192,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 35.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 320,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 97,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

