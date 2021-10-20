Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ENTOF opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Entra ASA has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10.
About Entra ASA
