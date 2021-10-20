Guggenheim Downgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Neutral

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $108.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 31.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 33,555 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 168.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 53,811 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.