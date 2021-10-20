Fmr LLC Acquires 302,936 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,936 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.99% of Royal Gold worth $74,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 942.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.32.

RGLD opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average of $113.41. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

