Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Marriott International posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,633.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Marriott International by 91.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 85,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 35.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $155.02 on Friday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $161.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.25 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

