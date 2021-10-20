Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of The New York Times worth $47,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The New York Times by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The New York Times by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.