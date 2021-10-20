Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,943 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $77,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRDK. TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $172.51 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

