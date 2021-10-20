Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.54

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.54 and last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 84156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.37.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 116.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 117,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,122,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 64.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.