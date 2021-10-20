Fmr LLC Has $81.77 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $81,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $375.47 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $266.97 and a 12-month high of $382.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.74 and a 200-day moving average of $353.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

