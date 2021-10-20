Fmr LLC Purchases 375,574 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,574 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.92% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $83,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 164,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 343,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $90.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The company had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

